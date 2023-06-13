Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 61 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .243 with 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (48.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (18.8%).

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .268 AVG .212 .325 OBP .260 .464 SLG .513 17 XBH 14 5 HR 10 26 RBI 26 26/11 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

