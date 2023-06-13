Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 61 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .243 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (48.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (18.8%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.268
|AVG
|.212
|.325
|OBP
|.260
|.464
|SLG
|.513
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|26
|26/11
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
