The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Rockies have been listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-250). The total for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +190 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox are winless against the spread in their last two chances. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Boston's past four contests has been 8.5, a span during which the Red Sox and their opponents have finished under every time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 24 total times this season. They've finished 13-11 in those games.

Boston has not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

In the 66 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-29-2).

The Red Sox have gone 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 16-17 14-9 19-24 21-26 12-7

