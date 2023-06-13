The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .196.

In 44.8% of his 58 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (24.1%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.6%) he had two or more.

In 37.9% of his games this season (22 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .189 AVG .202 .321 OBP .312 .322 SLG .404 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 10 28/18 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings