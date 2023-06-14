Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .272.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- Turner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer in his last games.
- Turner has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.8%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 65 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.309
|AVG
|.227
|.373
|OBP
|.331
|.449
|SLG
|.391
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|20/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.11 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gomber (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.