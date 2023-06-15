The New England Patriots right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Patriots games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Matthew Judon recorded 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +8000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +5000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.