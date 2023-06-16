Adam Duvall -- hitting .243 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .333 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (23.1%), homering in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .333 AVG .333 .405 OBP .429 .697 SLG .778 7 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings