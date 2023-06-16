A match in the Terra Wortmann Open quarterfinals is next up for Alexander Bublik, and he will play Jannik Sinner. Bublik is +1400 to win it all at OWL Arena.

Bublik at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Bublik's Next Match

Bublik will meet Sinner in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 AM ET, after beating Jan-Lennard Struff in the previous round 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Bublik Stats

Bublik beat Struff 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 26 tournaments over the past year, Bublik has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 25-25.

Bublik has not won any of his five tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 8-4 on that surface.

Bublik, over the past year, has played 50 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match.

In his 12 matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Bublik has averaged 25.3 games.

Over the past 12 months, Bublik has won 78.7% of his service games, and he has won 20.4% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Bublik has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 29.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.