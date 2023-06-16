The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 24 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has an RBI in nine of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 20 games this year (43.5%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .273 AVG .197 .341 OBP .254 .532 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 24/6 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings