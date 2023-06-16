Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .272 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Turner is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .307 AVG .227 .370 OBP .331 .443 SLG .391 11 XBH 10 4 HR 4 18 RBI 12 20/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings