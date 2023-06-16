Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Pablo Reyes (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .291 with four doubles and three walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.389
|AVG
|.105
|.395
|OBP
|.190
|.500
|SLG
|.105
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- German (4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
