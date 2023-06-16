How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will square off against the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .424 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox's .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.310).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Houck is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Houck is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.
- So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luis Severino
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Pablo Lopez
|6/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Bailey Ober
|6/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Sonny Gray
