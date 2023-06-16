The Boston Red Sox (34-35) will lean on Rafael Devers when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-30) at Fenway Park on Friday, June 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+100). The contest's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 13-10 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (-105)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

