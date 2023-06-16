On Friday, Reese McGuire (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has nine doubles and six walks while batting .265.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (21.6%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .278 AVG .250 .291 OBP .321 .389 SLG .313 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings