Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .240 with nine doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Arroyo has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 34 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8%.

In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .259 AVG .217 .313 OBP .234 .466 SLG .283 8 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings