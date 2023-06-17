Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

In 67.2% of his 67 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (46.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .317 AVG .227 .377 OBP .331 .497 SLG .391 14 XBH 10 6 HR 4 24 RBI 12 20/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings