Brayan Bello will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (35-35) on Saturday, June 17 versus the New York Yankees (39-31), who will answer with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 8-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Boston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.