Justin Turner leads the Boston Red Sox (35-35) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (39-31) after his two-homer performance in a 15-5 victory over the Yankees. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 319 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 540 hits, 24th in baseball, with 105 home runs (fourth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-24 with a double and two RBI in seven innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Schmidt is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Schmidt will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

He will take the mound against a Red Sox team that is hitting .262 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .430 (seventh in the league) with 76 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

