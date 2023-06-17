Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and New York Yankees (39-31) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 353 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

