Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0-for-5 against the Rockies.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .265 with nine doubles and six walks.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with at least two hits eight times (21.6%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this season (21.6%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21.6% of his games this season (eight of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.321
|.389
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
