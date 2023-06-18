Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-5) go up against the Connecticut Sun (8-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup will start at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 157.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-3.5) 157.5 -175 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sparks have put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total seven out of times this season.
  • Sparks games have gone over the point total five out of times this season.

