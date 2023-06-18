Sun vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-5) go up against the Connecticut Sun (8-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup will start at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|157.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Sun (-3.5)
|157.5
|-175
|+135
Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sun are 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Sparks have put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have gone over the point total seven out of times this season.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total five out of times this season.
