How to Watch the Sun vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Two of the WNBA's best players will be on display when DeWanna Bonner (17.5 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (8-3) travel to face Nneka Ogwumike (19.7, eighth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-5) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Sun vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Sun vs. Sparks
- The 82.5 points per game Connecticut records are only 3.2 more points than Los Angeles allows (79.3).
- Connecticut makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).
- In games the Sun shoot higher than 44.0% from the field, they are 4-0 overall.
- Connecticut shoots 33.2% from beyond the arc, 2.7% higher than the 30.5% Los Angeles allows to opponents.
- The Sun have a 4-2 record when the team connects on more than 30.5% of their three-point shots.
- Connecticut averages 35.6 rebounds a contest, 4.0 more rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.