Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has nine doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .231.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this season (51.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (17.1%).
- In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (37.1%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.294
|OBP
|.234
|.435
|SLG
|.283
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
