Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 13 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .238.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has driven home a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.271
|AVG
|.197
|.340
|OBP
|.254
|.518
|SLG
|.348
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/7
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
