Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Justin Turner (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .277.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has an RBI in 25 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.227
|.369
|OBP
|.331
|.487
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|12
|23/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
