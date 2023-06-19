Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Twins Player Props
|Red Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Twins
|Red Sox vs Twins Odds
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .290 with four doubles and three walks.
- Reyes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this season.
- In five games this season (25.0%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|.372
|AVG
|.105
|.378
|OBP
|.190
|.465
|SLG
|.105
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.