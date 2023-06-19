The New England Patriots at the moment have the 16th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked eighth, giving up 322 yards per contest.

The Patriots put up a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

As underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon totaled 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1400 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +6600 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +5000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.