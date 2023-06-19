Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 65 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .245 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.6% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (48.5%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this year (30 of 68), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.212
|.341
|OBP
|.260
|.487
|SLG
|.513
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
