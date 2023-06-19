Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Monday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Red Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 12-9 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 71 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 16-17 14-9 23-25 24-27 13-7

