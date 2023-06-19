Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (36-36) on Monday, June 19 against the Boston Red Sox (37-35), who will answer with James Paxton. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 27 out of the 43 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 15-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Twins have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Red Sox have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 12-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

