The Boston Red Sox (37-35) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Minnesota Twins (36-36), at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and James Paxton (2-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (2-1) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has put up a 3.09 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Paxton is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Paxton is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 14 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

