Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 over the course of his last outings.

In 73.5% of his 68 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 21 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 55.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .351 AVG .244 .420 OBP .324 .570 SLG .341 23 XBH 9 4 HR 1 17 RBI 14 20/15 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings