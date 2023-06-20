Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 over the course of his last outings.
- In 73.5% of his 68 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 21 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 55.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.351
|AVG
|.244
|.420
|OBP
|.324
|.570
|SLG
|.341
|23
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|20/15
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
