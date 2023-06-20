Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Twins Player Props
|Red Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Twins
|Red Sox vs Twins Odds
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .239 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 55.1% of his games this year (27 of 49), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (46.9%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.263
|.518
|SLG
|.357
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/7
|K/BB
|26/5
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 2.65 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.