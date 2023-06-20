The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .239 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 55.1% of his games this year (27 of 49), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (46.9%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .271 AVG .200 .340 OBP .263 .518 SLG .357 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 27/7 K/BB 26/5 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings