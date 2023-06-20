Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (34.8%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .312 AVG .227 .369 OBP .331 .487 SLG .391 15 XBH 10 6 HR 4 25 RBI 12 23/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings