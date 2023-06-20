Pablo Reyes -- batting .321 with a double, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In five games this season (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
.372 AVG .182
.378 OBP .280
.465 SLG .182
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
  • Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
