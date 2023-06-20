The New England Patriots have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked eighth on defense with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots posted a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Matthew Judon amassed 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1400 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +6600 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +5000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.