Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-37) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (372 total, 5.1 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

