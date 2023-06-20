Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.377/.467 on the season.

Verdugo will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .242/.305/.491 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashed .218/.301/.410 so far this season.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .202/.306/.409 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

