Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins on June 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.377/.467 on the season.
- Verdugo will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashed .242/.305/.491 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashed .218/.301/.410 so far this season.
- Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and a walk.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .202/.306/.409 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
