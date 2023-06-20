The Boston Red Sox (38-35) aim to add on to their five-game winning streak when they play the Minnesota Twins (36-37) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (4-3) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (1-3).

Red Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

So far this season, Crawford has not registered a quality start.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.65, a 3.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .988.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ober has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

