Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (3-7) into a matchup against the Connecticut Sun (8-3) one game after putting up 39 points in a 109-103 win over the Wings. The matchup is on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 81 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Sun vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has four wins in games against the spread this year.

Connecticut has played games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Sun Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sun are sixth in the league offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (79 points conceded).

In 2023, Connecticut is fifth in the league in rebounds (35.6 per game) and fifth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

In 2023, the Sun are sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.6).

In 2023 the Sun are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Defensively, the Sun are best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3. They are second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30%.

In 2023, Connecticut has attempted 72.0% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 28.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.2% of Connecticut's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 21.8% have been 3-pointers.

