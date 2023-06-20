How to Watch the Sun vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (3-7) host the Connecticut Sun (9-3) one game after Jewell Loyd scored 39 points in the Storm's 109-103 victory over the Wings. This contest airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Sun vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Storm
- Connecticut scores just 2.7 fewer points per game (82.6) than Seattle allows (85.3).
- Connecticut is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Seattle allows to opponents.
- In games the Sun shoot better than 46.4% from the field, they are 4-0 overall.
- Connecticut is knocking down 33.6% of its three-point shots this season, 5.8% lower than the 39.4% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Sun have collected a 2-0 record in games this season when the team makes more than 39.4% of their three-point attempts.
- Connecticut and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 2.1 more rebounds per game.
