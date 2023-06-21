On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .372 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .409 during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

In 51 of 69 games this season (73.9%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (37.7%).

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (56.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .351 AVG .242 .420 OBP .319 .570 SLG .336 23 XBH 9 4 HR 1 17 RBI 14 20/15 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings