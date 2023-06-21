Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .281 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Turner has recorded a hit in 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.7%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (12.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (47.1%), including eight multi-run games (11.4%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .312 AVG .239 .369 OBP .348 .487 SLG .407 15 XBH 11 6 HR 4 25 RBI 13 23/12 K/BB 23/17 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings