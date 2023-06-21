Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.
- Reyes has recorded a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.372
|AVG
|.182
|.378
|OBP
|.280
|.465
|SLG
|.182
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks second, 1.263 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 26th.
