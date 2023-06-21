Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) matching up at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 21.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins and Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a mark of 17-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (382 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
