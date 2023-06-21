Carlos Correa and Masataka Yoshida will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 80 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 382 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Whitlock will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara

