Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-38) will match up against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at Target Field on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 27-18 record (winning 60% of their games).

Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 3-5 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Red Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 17-20 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Jarren Duran 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

