Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Twins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .313.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.341
|AVG
|.269
|.400
|OBP
|.406
|.659
|SLG
|.692
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/5
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
