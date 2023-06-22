The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 54th in slugging.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (48 of 71), with multiple hits 26 times (36.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 27 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .312 AVG .248 .369 OBP .357 .487 SLG .436 15 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 15 23/12 K/BB 23/18 1 SB 3

