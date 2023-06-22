Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins on June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (86 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .303/.374/.468 so far this season.
- Verdugo hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with five doubles, two triples, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He has a slash line of .215/.297/.402 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 43 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .210/.312/.429 so far this year.
- Buxton takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.