Max Kepler rides a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (37-38) game against the Boston Red Sox (39-36) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Garza

Garza starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 12 times this season.

Over his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Justin Garza vs. Twins

The Twins have MLB's 18th-ranked scoring offense (322 total runs) and have put up a .230 batting average as a team while hitting 95 home runs (eighth in the league) this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will send Ryan (7-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 14 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.

Joe Ryan vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with 386 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 81 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 6-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season.

