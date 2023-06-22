Red Sox vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 22
Max Kepler rides a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (37-38) game against the Boston Red Sox (39-36) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Target Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Garza
- Garza starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 12 times this season.
- Over his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Justin Garza vs. Twins
- The Twins have MLB's 18th-ranked scoring offense (322 total runs) and have put up a .230 batting average as a team while hitting 95 home runs (eighth in the league) this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 14 games this season.
- He has 10 quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
Joe Ryan vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with 386 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 81 home runs (19th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 6-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season.
